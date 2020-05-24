Sections
Home / Bollywood / Eid 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Shekhar Kapur, Hina Khan share wishes for fans

While Amitabh Bachchan prayed for harmony and peace on Eid, Hina Khan requests everyone to stay at home and celebrate.

Updated: May 24, 2020 15:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Amitabh Bachchan wishes Eid Mubarak to all fans.

Bollywood stars and TV actors have begun wishing their fans on Eid, even as India is set to celebrate the festival on Monday. Amitabh Bachchan led the brigade of celebrities.

Amitabh Bachchan posted his own picture on Sunday morning with the text Eid Mubarak. He can be seen clad in a white kurta and matching shawl. He wrote alongside the image, “Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever .. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE .” He also wrote on his blog, “.. and the blessings for EiD .. Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for all .. for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever ..”

 

TV star Hina Khan also took to Instagram to wish on Eid as she observed the last sehri of Ramazan this year. She also advised everyone to stay at home and celebrate inside the safety of homes.



Anupam Kher also tweeted, “Wishing you all #HappyEid !! Love, Peace and Happiness always!!”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur posted an image from the picturesque hills with a rainbow and wrote, “Eid Mubarak ..”

Mallika Sherawat took to Twitter and hared her wishes, “Wishing a blissful & peaceful #EidUlFitr to everyone #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr.”

 

Diljit Dosanjh wrote on Twitter, “Mubarak Ji EID Mubarak Sabko.”

 

Eid is being celebrated on Sunday across the Middle eastern countries while India celebrates the festival on Monday.

