Ekta Kapoor apologises for hurting sentiments after AltBalaji web show uses the name Ahilyabai

Producer Ekta Kapoor has said sorry after the use of the name ‘Ahilyabai’ in her show Virgin Bhasskar 2 offended certain sections of the society. She said that she is not involved with the show creatively but is apologising on behalf of the team.

“It has just been brought to my notice that there is a scene in an ALTBalaji show ‘Virgin Bhasskar 2’, where a hostel named ‘Ahilyabai’, has been depicted, which has offended a certain section of society. The scene that is being pointed towards was never meant to be an act of disrespect, with only a first name being used as the name of the hostel, with no surname mentioned,” she wrote.

She said that the scene has been deleted from the show, adding no disrespect was meant to anybody. “Yet, the said scene has been promptly removed by the creative directors of the show. A name has been used which in no way insinuates disrespect to any specific individual, let alone an iconic leader.”

Earlier it was reported that a descendant of leader Ahilyabai Holkar had taken umbrage at the use of the name and written a letter to the production house. Bhushansingh Raje Holkar had demanded that the scene should be removed and an apology tendered.

Ekta went on to say, “To put it on record, neither am I involved in this series nor do I creatively oversee the show. However, I would like to tender an apology on behalf of the team for unintentionally hurting sentiments. We have the highest regard for the rich legacy of our Maratha leaders.”