Ekta Kapoor has change of heart after Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law says actor isn’t ‘poster boy for mental health awareness’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, has said that neither he nor his wife, Shweta Singh Kirti, endorse ‘any commercialisation in Sushant’s name’. This comes after producer Ekta Kapoor announced and subsequently distanced herself from a Pavitra Rishta fund, set up in Sushant’s name by Zee TV, for the cause of mental health awareness.

Vishal wrote in his tweets, “@shwetasinghkirt and I don’t endorse any commercialization in Sushant’s name. If people are doing anything using Sushant’s name, it should not be motivated by profit.The family has not endorsed any for-profit activity using Sushant’s name. For any non-profit activity in Sushant’s name, please get a written clearance from Sushant’s father to prevent getting sued later. No to using Sushant as a poster boy for mental health awareness. If the family feels that they have been libeled by any organization or individual, they will pursue legal recourse.”

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, a move that was welcomed by the actor’s family. Shortly after the judgement was announced, Ekta took to social media and said that she had disassociated herself from the Pavitra Rishta fund.

She wrote, “While I support the cause of mental health, I disassociate myself from the ‘Pavitra Rishta fund’ till investigations are carried out and we have a clear picture on Sushant’s unfortunate death. I withdraw myself from this fun individually as of now, as it seems there’s more to this tragic incident. Like the rest of the country, I would like the truth to come out.”

She captioned the post, “Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself. #SSR Hope the truth prevails.”

