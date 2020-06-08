Sections
Home / Bollywood / Elli AvrRam: There’s so much of learning that happened in the lockdown for me

Elli AvrRam: There’s so much of learning that happened in the lockdown for me

The actor says that this two-and-a-half month period was a sign from the Universe that we should slow down in our busy lives, and look within.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 19:49 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Elli AvrRam says the lockdown period gave her a chance to revisit her hobby, painting.

Actor Elli AvrRam feels that in every situation or problem, there are two ways to look at it, and the same applies to the Covid-19 crisis too.

She tells us, “You can choose to look at it from a negative point of view, and be sad, or from a positive one and be happy. That’s what I always try to push myself to do. I think this is a big blessing everyone of us has got, the lockdown. There is so much learning happening, be it staying with the family, staying alone. You get to spend time with your family, which you normally don’t get. It creates a much stronger bond.” 

Apart from just the external things, the 29-year-old says we tend to lose ourselves in the rat race sometimes. She points out how there are so many internal things one has not dealt with, and is running away from, which is so common. “Now the Universe is telling us to slow down and look within, do things which we have been wanting to for the longest period, but haven’t got the time. It’s a blessing that right now, we are getting to do all this. Also, I have never felt so much peace in Mumbai before, seeing and hearing birds. I have a sea view, even that is looking much clearer now, you can feel it in the air,” shares AvrRam. 

A host of things kept the actor for the past two and a half months in the lockdown — and that included revisiting a hobby. “I don’t have a lot of passion for it, but I cooked food, baked cookies. I have been reading, writing, dancing a lot!,” she says and which is also evident from the many dancing videos she shares on Instagram. “I started painting again. I used to do that before, and it’s not that I didn’t have time to do it before. It’s all about having a peaceful mind, I just never got around to doing it again until now,” she says.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Parts of Bapu Dham Colony, Dhanas lose containment tag in Chandigarh
Jun 08, 2020 20:14 IST
After lockdown phase, India second-rung athletes sent out of national camp
Jun 08, 2020 20:11 IST
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
Jun 08, 2020 20:16 IST
‘Huge problem’: Delhi CM Kejriwal after L-G overrules hospitals for residents move
Jun 08, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.