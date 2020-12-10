Emraan Hashmi reacts to Bihar student naming actor as his father: ‘I swear he ain’t mine’

Actor Emraan Hashmi has reacted to the news of a student in Bihar who named Sunny Leone and the actor as his parents in his exam admit card. The actor denied any such relationship.

Retweeting a news article on the subject, Emraan made a hilarious but candid confession: “I swear he ain’t mine.” The post saw a number of his fans comment on it. One said: “This is too much. I’m sure now a lot of people are gonna name you their parent. Just for publicity.” Another wrote: “Very very funny dude... But we all know it’s just a joke of the day ...” Many others dropped laughing face emojis.

Reports appeared on Wednesday where a BA second year student’s admit card showed Emraan and Sunny as his parents. Authorities at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University were flummoxed when screenshot of a 20 year old student’s purported admit card, which has now gone viral on the social media, was brought to their notice. The duo were shown as residents of north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur and not married to each other.

The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College, affiliated to the varsity and situated in Meenapur block of Muzaffarpur. Against the column of father’s name was printed Emran Hasmi, spelt differently from how the Bollywood actor spells his name.

Through much of 2020, Emraan was hardly in news. However, around the time when the nepotism debate raised its head in the aftermath of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, in an interview to Hindustan Times, Emraan had said that he remained unapologetic about belonging to a film family.

He was quoted as saying: “I’m all for equal opportunities, which is only fair. But these conversations seems like nepotism only happens in the film industry, when it’s not the case. I’m not going to be apologetic if I’m a part of a film family. And if I want someone to carry my legacy forward, I would want my son to do it. Why would I give it to someone else?”

On his work front, Emraan was last seen in thriller Why Cheat India.

(With PTI inputs)

