Esha Deol praises brother Bobby Deol’s work in Class of 83: ‘Congratulations, loved the film’

Actor Bobby Deol’s latest release, Class of 83, received a stamp of approval from his sister Esha Deol. She tweeted about it.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Class of 83 stars Bobby Deol as a top cop.

Actor and dancer Esha Deol took to Twitter to congratulate her brother Bobby Deol after his film, Class of 83 debuted on Netflix.

She wrote: “Congratulations @thedeol loved the film.” Bobby’s film explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Class of ‘83 has been directed by Atul Sabharwal and penned by Abhijit Deshpande.

 

Speaking about the film, Bobby had said in a statement, “The 80s was a fascinating period in Mumbai’s history and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again. When Atul and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of ‘83.”



Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with Mahesh Bhatt on day Sushant Singh Rajput died reveal filmmaker tried calling her

The film’s reviews, however, were not very flattering. Calling its politics problematic, the Hindustan Times review said, “Class of 83, a new Netflix cop drama that proudly embraces 80s movie tropes, unfortunately also appears to have a soft corner for vigilante justice. Its characters don’t contemplate the morality of their actions; neither do they question the deeds that they have been ordered to carry out. Instead, they revel in the violence, they believe in it.”

The film also stars Annup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape and Prithvik Pratap.

(With PTI inputs)

