Esha Deol refutes rumours of mother Hema Malini’s ill health: ‘Please don’t react to such rumours’

Esha Deol has shared a tweet, refuting rumours of her mother Hema Malini’s ill health. She said the veteran actor is keeping well.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Esha Deol says her mother Hema Malini is well.

Esha Deol has refuted rumours surrounding the health of her mother, actor Hema Malini. She said that the reports were ‘absolutely fake.’

Esha took to Twitter to issue the clarification. “My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine ! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern ,” she wrote.

 

Hema’s fans were relieved on reading Esha’s tweet. “God bless hemaji..lots of love to hemaji,” wrote one. “Stay happy and healthy Deol family,” wrote another.



On Sunday morning, Hema also tweeted her wishes for Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan’s good health after they were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Saturday. “Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I’m sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely,” she wrote in her tweet.

 

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh Bachchan, says they are hospitalised with ‘mild symptoms’

Recently, Hema wrote a letter to home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla about a government directive as per which, actors older than 65 years will not be allowed to work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Citing the examples of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and herself, Hema has said in the letter that these senior artistes “will be restricted from completing their previous and recurring projects.”

She had also appealed to devotees to celebrate Guru Purnima on July 5 in their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She, who is also a member of Parliament, advised people in her constituency of Mathura, to restrain themselves from performing the Goverdhan ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation).

