Esha Gupta on dealing with ACL injury: ‘Whatever I had earned in beginning, I spent it on physios, took a year to recover’

Esha Gupta just made her digital debut with the second season of Goldie Bahl’s web show, Rejctx. The Baadshaho actor plays a stylish cop in the school drama, which boasts of a young starcast. The actor may not be delivering multiple films but is content with one project a year. She has her reasons for maintaining her own pace in the industry, having recovered from a painful ACL injury and looking for strong roles that catch her interest.

In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about her new project, her college life and how she took a year to recover from the injury that forced her to stay off work.

Watch: Esha Gupta talks about Rejctx 2, films, fitness, family

Ask her about playing a cop all over again in Rejctx 2, again after her last film One Day: Justice Delivered, and she replies promptly, “I don’t care if I’m doing the same role over and over again. Look at Akshay Kumar! He was Khiladi, Khiladi International. It doesn’t matter if it’s a strong role. I love doing strong roles because that’s how I feel. I love playing characters which are not the conventional heroine roles and that’s something that really excites me, especially on web where you get more chances to do such roles as it has different kind of content then cinema.”

While Rejctx revolves around a group of elite kids enrolled at an international school and their rivalry, Esha herself has some fond memories of her college days. “When I was at Newcastle University in London, my life was fun as all of us used to travel a lot and had so many experiences together. I was doing three jobs to be able to pay for my education because I had gone on a scholarship, which is just a discount and it doesn’t cover all other expenses. But that made me the person I am and I feel blessed.”

Esha Gupta on sets of Rejctx 2.

Looking at the year gone by, Esha was seen in two projects. Besides One Day, the actor was also part of the multi-starrer comedy Total Dhamaal that went on to gross over Rs 150 crore at the box office. Her earlier work includes Rustom and Baadshaho. In the meanwhile, Esha also featured in a South film. “I keep doing a lot of work, it’s just 2014-15 when I did less work.”

Also read: Esha Gupta on being called gareebon ki Angelina Jolie: ‘Yeah, but you’re calling yourself gareeb there’

Esha slowed down during the period to recover from a knee injury and ended up blowing her earning on the treatment. Opening up about the problem, she says, “ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury is very bad but I was determined about was not getting a surgery because that’s something I am very scared of. I couldn’t do a lot of work because it involves a lot of dancing, wearing heels and being on your feet. It was a very bad situation, I ended up gaining a little weight as I could not move. It took almost a year to recover because I was only doing physiotherapy. I think whatever I had earned in the beginning; I spent all of it on physios.”

“Indian doctors are really amazing, people from all over the world come to India. I’m hypermobile, have a gut problem and I fall sick easily. I really take care of myself because that’s the way of life. People think it comes easily to me but I work out so much so I don’t break. When you’re hyper mobile, you need to work out extra so that your body is maintained and you don’t get injured. It’s a very weird situation with me. But now it’s fine because I realize I have great doctors to take care of me and now I know how to control it. So the best thing about lockdown is that you are sitting at home, you just need a mat and you can do yoga,” she adds.

(Author tweets @ruchik87)

Follow @htshowbiz for more