Sections
Home / Bollywood / European wanderlust: Bollywood celebs take a ‘trip’ down memory lane amid lockdown

European wanderlust: Bollywood celebs take a ‘trip’ down memory lane amid lockdown

So what if they can’t travel due to the current crisis? Celebs are digging into good ol’ memories from their travel escapades, hoping to return to relive the fun once the pandemic ebbs.

Updated: May 13, 2020 14:43 IST

By Radhika Bhirani, Hindustan Times

Actor Taapee Pannu’s happy memory from Barcelona

eThe iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, the ancient Colosseum in Rome, quaint cafes in picturesque streets in different cities -- a sense of nostalgia has gripped the mind of a string of Bollywood celebrities, who have expressed a desire to return and relive the fun once the Covid-19 pandemic phase is over.

We take a look at the stars who have reminisced their travel diaries to Europe, which has been one of the worst hit in the pandemic. According to recent reports, UK has registered the highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: During the onset of the nation-wide lockdown in India, Khan took to Instagram to post a throwback picture with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, with the Colosseum in the backdrop. It was her way to send out love to Italy, which has had over 200,000 positive cases of the novel virus.

 



Kangana Ranaut: The ‘Queen’ actor’s team put out one of her old pictures from a “carefree” trip to Europe, noting how memories are all we can hold onto “till we can travel again”. 

Taapsee Pannu: The actor, riding high on positive reviews that came her way with Thappad, recounted an “impulsive” trip to Rome. While she understands it will be some time before she experiences “the thrill of travelling again”, it was no harm done to look back at the fun she had. 

Karisma Kapoor: She played a little guessing game for her fans with a throwback to the time when she and Govinda shot together for Hero No.1 (1997), and wishes, “Hopefully those carefree days will return again very soon”. 

Pooja Hegde: The lockdown mode led actor Pooja Hegde to take a vicarious trip into the past -- to some good times in picturesque Paris. “Can’t wait,” she says. 

Kajol: The City of Love, the City of Lights, was also on the mind of actor Kajol, who was happy to share a throwback image from a past visit. 

Nora Fatehi: The island country Malta, a confluence of sea, sun and culture, have been on the mind of actor Nora Fatehi, who recounted the perfect tan she carried back from there. 

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 12:55 IST
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
May 13, 2020 14:53 IST
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
May 13, 2020 14:32 IST
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
May 13, 2020 15:18 IST

latest news

Virataparvam: Sai Pallavi’s character inspired by Belli Lalitha?
May 13, 2020 15:25 IST
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam to start from May 26, check full datesheet here
May 13, 2020 15:10 IST
Maharashtra seeks 20 companies of central police to relieve overworked cops
May 13, 2020 15:07 IST
Boys outshine girls in Mizoram Class 10 board exams; St. Paul’s leads toppers
May 13, 2020 15:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.