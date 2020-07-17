Evelyn Sharma on stereotypes in Bollywood: Ten years and 15 films later, people still think I won’t be able to deliver my dialogues in Hindi

Actor Evelyn Sharma has done Bollywood films such as From Sydney with Love, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

For Evelyn Sharma, coming from Germany and creating a space for herself in the cut-throat world of showbiz was certainly not a cakewalk. Having spent a decade in Bollywood, she has been through difficulties that often made her reconsider her decision, but she decided to hang on.

“All of it made me stronger actually. There have been times when the roles offered to me had no scope to perform. Then I’d get replaced overnight because someone’s friend or girlfriend wanted to do the film,” she recounts.

Sharma further reveals that there were times when she was propositioned during the initial days of her career and she is glad that the #MeToo movement happened.

“It was quite shocking and horrible experience for me. Initially I’d think those ‘why don’t you come over for drinks’ offers were for good only to find out later that it wasn’t. What’s nepotism? The power and money game that happens in Bollywood is a different thing altogether. Thankfully I managed to stay away and found my small space,” she shares.

The model-turned-actor, however, rues facing language related stereotype even now.

“After 10 years in Bollywood and having done 15 films, people still feel I won’t be able to deliver my dialogues in Hindi. I mean that’s disappointing. I know Elli (Avram), Elnaaz (Nourouzi) also go through similar grind,” she says.

All these struggles made Sharma realise that the idea is to not just make a career but also make sure you make enough money to stay afloat.

“I faced all these headstrong and continued to work on my own terms. With the money I earned, I started investing and now in Mumbai I’ve a house of my own, a marketing company and also a charity foundation. I realised you need to make yourself financially strong to survive here,” says Sharma, who celebrated her 34th birthday recently with fiancée Tushaan Bhindi in Australia.

Asked if she’s planning to return to Mumbai anytime soon and resume work, she says, “I’ve signed a comedy film and there are a few more offers. But I really don’t know when these projects will go on floors. At the same time, I’m worried about the situation in India. Cases are rising every day so I don’t know how safe it is to return and start shooting.”

