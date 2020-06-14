Even Ananya Panday loves TikTok star’s hilarious imitation of her, says ‘doing me better than me’. Watch

Ananya Panday shared a video of TikTok star Ronit Ashra imitating her and complimented him for his spot-on impression. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Doing me better than me @ronit.ashra.” In another story, she wrote, “Faaaab,” followed by a laughing emoji.

The video features a split screen of Ananya as a guest on the dance reality show Super Dancer 3 and Ronit imitating her expressions. Fans were in splits.

“Bhai kasam se mai Ananya ko dekh hi nahi pata when you mock her (Brother, I swear I can’t take my eyes off you and look at Ananya when you imitiate her),” one wrote. “Omg, seriously yaar killin it,” another commented.

Ananya Panday’s Instagram stories

Ronit has also shared more videos of him imitating Ananya on his account, which were loved by netizens. In his new video, he is seen copying Alia Bhatt’s expressions.

Last year, Ananya told IANS in an interview that she loves the memes and jokes on her. “I think since Koffee With Karan, my expression became the subject of memes and I love sharing it with my friends. I put it on my social media stories. It is really funny... honestly,” she had said.

Ananya had credited her father Chunky Panday for her ability to have a sense of humour about these things. “I am so familiar with the whole thing (of social media memes and trolling) that I saw how my father can laugh at himself. I have learnt it too,” she said.

Ananya was shooting for her next, Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli, when the lockdown was enforced in March. Just one day of shoot remains but it is not known when the schedule will resume. Currently, she is self-isolating at her residence with her family -- parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, and sister Rysa Panday.

