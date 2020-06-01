Even Ranveer Singh can’t deny Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry in YJHD was ‘cuuuute’

Actor Deepika Padukone celebrated the seventh anniversary of her film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, by sharing a couple of images with co-star and ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram on Sunday. And even her husband Ranveer Singh couldn’t help but comment on her chemistry with Ranbir.

“Cuuuute,” he wrote in the comments section of the post, which has received over 1.5 million ‘likes’. Deepika had captioned the post with a quote from her character in the film, “Our very first look test...‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar.”

The film’s producer, Karan Johar, also took to social media to share a commemorative video on the occasion. “It’s been 7 whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!!” he wrote.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also featured Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. With a box office haul of over Rs 300 crore worldwide, the film was one of the most successful Bollywood releases of 2013.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares glimpse into family WhatsApp group, Ranveer Singh’s contact is saved under ‘handsome’

Ayan and Ranbir will now collaborate on the upcoming Brahmastra, intended to be the first of a trilogy. The film also stars Ranbir’s girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, and was supposed to release in December, but has yet to complete filming due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Deepika, meanwhile, most recently appeared in Chhapaak, while Ranveer was due to reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop action film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. The film was slated for a March release, but has been delayed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more