Sections
Home / Bollywood / Even Ranveer Singh can’t deny Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry in YJHD was ‘cuuuute’

Even Ranveer Singh can’t deny Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry in YJHD was ‘cuuuute’

Actor Ranveer Singh has commented on his wife Deepika Padukone’s recent post celebrating the seventh anniversary of her film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, in which she starred with Ranbir Kapoor.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 09:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013.

Actor Deepika Padukone celebrated the seventh anniversary of her film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, by sharing a couple of images with co-star and ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram on Sunday. And even her husband Ranveer Singh couldn’t help but comment on her chemistry with Ranbir.

“Cuuuute,” he wrote in the comments section of the post, which has received over 1.5 million ‘likes’. Deepika had captioned the post with a quote from her character in the film, “Our very first look test...‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar.”

 

The film’s producer, Karan Johar, also took to social media to share a commemorative video on the occasion. “It’s been 7 whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!!” he wrote.



Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also featured Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. With a box office haul of over Rs 300 crore worldwide, the film was one of the most successful Bollywood releases of 2013.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares glimpse into family WhatsApp group, Ranveer Singh’s contact is saved under ‘handsome’

Ayan and Ranbir will now collaborate on the upcoming Brahmastra, intended to be the first of a trilogy. The film also stars Ranbir’s girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, and was supposed to release in December, but has yet to complete filming due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Deepika, meanwhile, most recently appeared in Chhapaak, while Ranveer was due to reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop action film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. The film was slated for a March release, but has been delayed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Nisarga will cross close to Mumbai, shows IMD track
Jun 01, 2020 10:31 IST
Adani Power board to consider delisting from BSE, NSE on Wednesday
Jun 01, 2020 10:28 IST
Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on Ganga Dussehra
Jun 01, 2020 10:27 IST
As unlock 1.0 begins, here’s a look at top states battling Covid-19
Jun 01, 2020 10:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.