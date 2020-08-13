Even Sonu Sood is impressed by this video which deep-fakes him in Tom Cruise scenes. Watch

Actor Sonu Sood came across an impressive video created by one of his fans and couldn’t help but repost it on Twitter. The video puts Sonu’s face on film scenes featuring Hollywood action star Tom Cruise.

The video picks up scenes from films such as the Mission Impossible films, Knight and Day and Edge of Tomorrow. However, instead of Tom, we see Sonu pulling off all the stunts. Even Sonu commented on the video, “This is wowww.”

Sonu’s fans also loved the video. “Hai bhayya allready you are the real hero in india......... definitely you will eligible to do movies in Hollywood as a hero role,” wrote one. “Superb use of deep fake,” wrote another.

Apparently, these videos are being made through an app which uses the deep-fake technology to put anyone’s face in a Hollywood movie scene. Not just Sonu, some fans also put filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s face on Captain Jack Sparrow, Don Corleone, Peter Parker and more. “Where the f**k is technology going ? Me as Marlon Brando in GodFather,” Varma tweeted on Thursday with a video.

Also read: Ibrahim reacts to news of father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor expecting second child

Sonu Sood became a national hero after he assisted numerous persons including distressed daily wage earners, migrant labourers, stranded students during the coronavirus pandemic. He arranged for buses, trains and flights to send migrant workers back home and is now helping people all over the country with their problems.

On Thursday, Sonu announced that he will arrange travel of 39 children from Philippines to New Delhi for their liver transplant surgery. According to a press release, several underprivileged Filipino children suffering from a liver disease called biliary atresia haven’t been able to travel to Delhi to have the surgery due to the pandemic. “Let’s save these precious lives. Will get them to India in the next two days. Lining up for these 39 angels. Pack their bags,” Sood, 47, said in a tweet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more