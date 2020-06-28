Even today, we get hundreds of calls from migrants asking for help: Sonu Sood

Sections
Actor Sonu Sood has been helping migrants return to their home towns by train and buses and even last week, he sent 2000 people to Uttarakhand and later, 2,400 to Bihar.

Sonu says that if need be, he will help whoever needs help getting back to Mumbai, too.

Since early May, actor Sonu Sood has been helping migrants in Mumbai return to their home towns in various states in the country. During the lockdown, he arranged for buses, train travel and even flew some of them. But, it was surprising to know that even post the Unlock and a few relaxed regulations, the Good Samaritan is continuing to send people in need back to their home towns by train and buses. As recent as last week, he arranged for 2,000 people to go to Uttarakhand and later, 2,400 more people were sent to Bihar. 

“There are many people who, even today, want to go back home as Maharashtra hasn’t opened up completely. They are struggling while living in confined spaces, with 8-10 people in one room, and want to go to their villages and families, till the lockdown opens completely. There are many families who have young kids and as schools haven’t opened, there is not much to do. They prefer to go back to their home towns, than staying in Mumbai,” says Sood.

The actor’s twitter handle and helpline number- two methods of communication have been getting numerous requests. “We get hundreds and thousands of calls every day, even today, requesting us to send them back as Mumbai might not completely open very soon. There are a number of needy people in shelter homes and others stuck in places like Nalasopara, Vasai and Palghar, who are asking for help. We check their details and make arrangements, accordingly.” 

While people are leaving the city, once the lockdown ends, they might also want to come back. Sood admits that the people leaving Mumbai do want to return to the city, but only once they have their jobs back. “If need be, I will help whoever needs help getting back to Mumbai, too. They are hopeful to return and pray for things to get back to normal,” Sood says, adding, “I feel really blessed whenever I go to see them off at railway stations and bus stops. They are equally happy to see me and the smiles on their faces and tears in their eyes makes me feel blessed and glad that I am able to help them. I must have done something good in life that I got the opportunity to help all these people. This is one of the most special phases of my life and I can’t put it in words. I have connected with all of them and today, I feel like I have families in all different parts of the states across the country including Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam.”



