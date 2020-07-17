Sections
‘Everything is going to be all right, please tell us that’: Soni Razdan asks for assurance during difficult times

Soni Razdan says she is reminded of an advertisement for a German airlines even as she wishes for someone to tell her that all will be well and that ‘we are not in the wrong plane’.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 10:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Soni Razdan seems to be quite worried about the current scenario in the country.

Actor Soni Razdan is looking for assurance that everything will be alright soon. Perhaps as a response to the rising graph of the coronavirus pandemic, she tweeted that she needs to be told that “everything is going to be all right”. She also remembered the German airline advertisement where a grandad assures his son that all will be well.

She tweeted, “Everything is going to be all right.’ Please tell us that. Over and over again. We really need to hear this right now. Reminds one of the Lufthansa ad. ‘Grandpa ! We are in the wrong plane !’ ‘No no. Everything is fine...’ Just hope we’re not the ones in the wrong plane !”

 

Soni had shared the ordeal of a friend earlier this week and wrote, “Friend’s mother could not get a bed just now. Had to go to 7 hospitals while in critical state bef finding one. Remdesivir not available. Then at double the Govt rate. Till every citizen gets a bed and drugs easily please don’t tell us we’re in control !”



 

Also read: Richa Chadha says same directors who posted condolence messages have ‘replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them’

About Covid-19 and the “stigma” that is now being attached to patients with the virus, Soni had recently urged people to just be careful and written, “It’s really imp that we remove this ‘stigma’ in heads about getting Covid. I mean other than being really careful what else can one do ? Also it’s supposed to be imp for us to breathe fresh air sans mask for our immunity to keep functioning. Of course not when close to others.” She was replying to Apurva Asrani’s tweet where he wrote, “I agree. Staying in and being trapped is worse. COVID can & still will be beaten. I think it’s great AB & Jr B have shared this. This, and their recovery should destigmatize this inevitable & easy to beat virus.”

 

Soni was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi where she worked alongside her real life daughter and actor Alia Bhatt.

