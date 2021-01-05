Exclusive: Disha Patani to play Jackie Shroff’s sister in Radhe!

She might be rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, but on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, actor Disha Patani’s relationship with Shroff’s dad, actor Jackie Shroff, changed. News is that Patani is playing senior Shroff’s sister in film that stars Salman Khan.

The duo also starred in the other Salman Khan film, Bharat (2019), but neither had any scenes with each other. Patani and Shroff have multiple scenes in the upcoming film directed by Prabhu Deva and they had a pleasant time working with each other, in roles unlike their personal lives. “In Bharat, they did not get a chance to share the screen but now in Radhe- The Most Wanted Bhai, they will be seen in multiple scenes in the action film, playing the role of an elder brother and younger sister,” reveals a source.

