Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Exclusive: Disha Patani to play Jackie Shroff’s sister in Radhe!

Exclusive: Disha Patani to play Jackie Shroff’s sister in Radhe!

Though she might be dating Tiger Shroff, it didn’t stop Disha Patani from playing sister to his dad, Jackie.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 21:35 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

Disha Patani is looking forward to her role in Radhe.

She might be rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, but on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, actor Disha Patani’s relationship with Shroff’s dad, actor Jackie Shroff, changed. News is that Patani is playing senior Shroff’s sister in film that stars Salman Khan.

 

The duo also starred in the other Salman Khan film, Bharat (2019), but neither had any scenes with each other. Patani and Shroff have multiple scenes in the upcoming film directed by Prabhu Deva and they had a pleasant time working with each other, in roles unlike their personal lives. “In Bharat, they did not get a chance to share the screen but now in Radhe- The Most Wanted Bhai, they will be seen in multiple scenes in the action film, playing the role of an elder brother and younger sister,” reveals a source.

 

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
by Venkatesha Babu
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Nearly 25,000 birds die of 2 strains of bird flu, states on alert
by Sachin Saini, Shruti Tomar, Naresh Thakur, Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Six dogs found poisoned on banks of Pavana in Pimple Gurav
by Shalaka Shinde and Jigar Hindocha
US hits Iran with fresh sanctions as Trump term nears end
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Flights to UK to begin from January 6 amid concerns over new mutant strain
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China’s Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.