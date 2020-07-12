Explainer: How Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya tested negative, before testing positive for Covid-19

Aishwarya Rai,46, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, 8, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday afternoon, hours after the two were reported to have tested negative for the virus. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar was quoted as saying that the actor and her daughter had tested negative but the results came otherwise within hours.

As per BMC, Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s swab samples were taken for RT-PCR test on Saturday. Their positive reports came on Sunday. So here’s why they tested negative earlier: Just like reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), rapid antigen test detects the presence of molecular pathogens of coronavirus in people. But unlike RT-PCR which takes almost 8 hours to provide results, the latter gives reports within 30 minutes. The antigen-based test uses nasal swab samples for testing. According to protocol, every positive report from the rapid antigen testing is treated as ‘true positive’, while negative samples are mandatorily re-tested by RT-PCR process.

So, when the test reports of Aishwarya and Aaradhya came negative in rapid antigen tests at the hospital on Saturday, their samples were taken for RT-PCR test. On Sunday, their RT-PCR results came positive.

While Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan are admitted to Nanavati hospital after displaying mild symptoms, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus but will be tested again to overrule any negative reporting.

Meanwhile, Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, K west ward of BMC said, “All four bungalows of the Bachchan family named Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as a containment zone. We are conducting contact tracing among all staff members, and till now 30 have been identified as high risk contacts.”

