Fahadh Faasil, Mahesh Narayanan to shoot for next third film on iPhone

Actor Fahadh Faasil and filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan are joining hands for the third time for a project, titled See You Soon, which will be entirely shot on an iPhone. The shoot for the film will begin on Sunday at Fahadh’s flat in Kochi.

The two have already worked together on the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Take-Off and upcoming film Malik.

Mahesh has described the project as an exercise. “It’s not a film per se. It’s a small exercise we are doing among friends on iPhone to check if we can come up with a new format. We are shooting in Fahadh’s flat,” Mahesh told Times of India. It will reportedly be a 60-65 minute long film and is being made for a leading OTT platform.

On Saturday, The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) opposed the move of starting shoot of See You Soon as the release of 66 films is still pending due the coronavirus lockdown. As per a report on The Hindu, Fahadh wrote in a mail to KFPA that he has no plans of releasing See You Soon in theatres.

“The shooting will be done in a controlled environment with limited crew and complying with the safety protocols prescribed by authorities,” read the mail.

Meanwhile, both Fahadh and Mahesh are awaiting the release of their upcoming Malayalam film, Malik. Recently, Mahesh clarified in an interview to Manorama online that he has no plans of releasing Malik on any OTT platform.

“There is a huge demand for Malik, but we are firm on a theatrical release for multiple reasons. First of all, I believe it is a film that has been conceived and made for theatre-going audiences. Of course, the wide canvas itself demands a theatre experience. Plus, even economically, it’s not feasible for us to explore such an idea. It’s also about the whole eco-system where multiple stakeholders are involved and we don’t want to bypass the system,” Mahesh said.

Tipped to be a crime drama, Malik also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Divya Prabha among others.

