Fan actor Shikha Malhotra on life after suffering a stroke, paralysis: ‘Not sure when I will be able to walk again’

Actor and frontline worker Shikha Malhotra, who appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan, has spoken about how she is recovering after suffering a stroke and paralysis on the right side of her body. The actor said that she is showing improvement but the process is extremely slow.

“My health is improving but the process is slow. I’m not sure when I will be able to walk again,” the actor said in a new interview. Initially admitted to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, she was shifted to KEM Hospital when she didn’t show any signs of improvement.

“I am helpless with my body but my heart gets elated when I think of my film Kaanchli in which I have played the lead role,” she told Navbharat Times in an interview, “However, not many people are aware of its release. I am going through a tough phase in my life and I need everyone’s support. I am passionate about my work and I just need a little push from the audience.” Shikha Malhotra then mentioned that her health is improving but the process is slow.”

Shikha had volunteered to work as a nurse amid the coronavirus outbreak. A graduate degree in nursing from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safrdarjung Hospital, she hadn’t worked as a nurse before. The actor had said then that she was inspired by her mother, also a frontline worker.

Sharing her pictures from the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital where she has been deputed in the isolation ward, she urged people to stay safe and stay at home, Shikha wrote on her Instagram page, “For those who don’t know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years...so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospitalSo as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I’ve Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis .Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government. Thank you so much Mumu to make me what I am today Jai Hind.”