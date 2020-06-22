Fan asked Sushmita Sen how she survived nepotism in Bollywood, this was her reply

Actor Sushmita Sen held an ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter on Sunday, where she answered questions about her life and career choices, and her latest web series, Aarya. The fans asked her about her inspirations, fears and also her take on the currently raging conversation around nepotism in Bollywood.

A fan asked her, “How you survived Nepotism in Bollywood ??” Sushmita replied, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

The debate around nepotism and star kids was rekindled after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His fans believe he was isolated by the ‘Bollywood privilege club’ and have called out powerful filmmakers, studio monopoly and star kid favouritism. The police are investigating the death of the actor and statements of at least 15 people have been recorded.

Sushmita was crowned Miss India and then Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut with Dastak in 1996. She went on to work in films such as Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyar Kyu Kia and Biwi No. 1. She was seen in her last Hindi film in 2010, No Problem and then did Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015; she has returned with a web series, Aarya.

During the AMA, Sushmita was also asked about her character and the series. “In Real and Reel life... The way u say Bacha and Baba is so Amazing... !! Your acts were so Natural and Realistic. What are the challenges you find after shooting this after long time? and how do you see OTT platform,” asked one fan. “I do speak many terms of endearment..that is very Sush!!! I am not a method Actor, so I better be good at being natural..otherwise serious trouble #TeamAarya & my Directors made this journey memorable! I LOVE OTT,” she replied.

Another asked, “While watching #Aarya there is scene where, She isn’t able to trust anyone esp. her close ones?? Has it ever happened with you, that you’ve had problems with your own relatives in real life? How did you/ do you deal with such problems? @thesushmitasen #AskAarya.” Sushmita replied, “We all have our trust broken by a loved one at some point in our lives...I choose the mistakes I am willing to make...and can live with!!!”

Aarya release on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The Hindustan Times review of the show read, “Co-directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the series rarely indulges in empty flourishes. There are a dozen characters to keep a tab on, and almost all get to be more than furniture pieces in the story that stays faithful to the protagonist. However, there is a big room for improvement and still a long road to perfection.”

