Fan asks Ileana D’Cruz if she is single or in a relationship, here’s her sassy reply

Actor Ileana D’Cruz took part in an Instagram session with fans when she was asked a rather personal question. Here’s what she said.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ileana D’Cruz took part in an Instagram session with fans

Actor Ileana D’Cruz decided to have an Ask Me A Question session on Instagram on Tuesday. While most fans had a fun interaction with the actor, one particular fan ventured too far and asked about her relationship status.

The fan asked her, “Are you single or in a relationship?”. Pat came her reply: “Well, aren’t we nosey?”. She also used an image of an animal’s nose and mouth to show her annoyance.

Ileana was in a relationship with an Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone for many years. However, last August the two reportedly split. While nothing was said officially, they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Ileana also deleted all their pictures together too.

She had said amid the speculation, “I went to a therapist and she told me to accept the compliments. I have accepted myself now and I am doing well, but staying in love is a different thing. Having a partner makes you feel calm and secure, but your mental well-being is far more important.” Asked if she is ready for love again, she said, “I am not ready for love, I am very happy where I am. I am falling in love with myself.”



While they were reportedly in a relationship, Ileana had spoken about him to Hindustan Times. She had mentioned that if she refrains from talking about him in public, it was because he deserved his privacy. She had said: “Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don’t have an issue talking about it, it’s unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls.”

Ileana is pretty regular with her Instagram posts. On Father’s Day, she had posted childhood pictures with her dad and had written: “Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful wonderful father Love you so much Pa from teaching me to be a strong independent woman to also teaching me about kindness and always staying true to myself, and never losing my individuality no matter where I go I’m a chip off the old glorious block and proud to be.”

Ileana was last seen in John Abraham’s Paagalpanti. Her next film is Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull.

