Fan asks Irrfan Khan’s son Babil to ‘unfollow star kids’, his humble response will win your heart

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has reignited the nepotism debate and angry fans are unfollowing star kids on social media. One such Instagram user urged late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan to support the movement by unfollowing all star kids. However, his humble response is winning hearts.

Babil replied, “@yashbansal2937 brother, do you understand the pressures and expectations of being the son of someone who changed the concept of acting in Indian cinema? I understand your frustration against nepotism, but there are two sides to every coin.”

When the user remarked that ‘snatching films’ and giving them to star kids was ‘not right’ and that he was fighting for justice, Babil said, “@yashbansal2937 bhai toh meri yeh hi ummeed rahegi ki mein apni mehnat aur performance se aapka dil itna khush kar doon ki aapko yeh lage hi na ki mere journey mein koi unfairness hui hai (Brother, I hope that I impress you so much with my effort and performance that you do not feel that there has been any unfairness when it comes to my journey).”

Babil might just follow in Irrfan’s footsteps and pursue a career in the film industry. When an Instagram user asked if he is interested in acting, he replied, “@suvi3106 hopefully I will go where my wishes take me. Actor, musician, director, producer, and something to do with physics. These are my aspirations.”

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor recalls fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, describes him as ‘one who makes you feel special’

There have been allegations that Sushant might have been depressed due to the existence of nepotism in Bollywood and was losing out on films because of politics in the industry. Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad sought a detailed investigation into the death and questioned whether the actor was indeed blacklisted by certain heavyweights of the film industry. He added that ‘no newcomer should go through such torture’.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more