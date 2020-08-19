Sections
Home / Bollywood / Fan asks Sonu Sood for a car, check out actor’s hilarious reply

Fan asks Sonu Sood for a car, check out actor’s hilarious reply

When a fan asked Sonu Sood to arrange for a car, the actor joked that he would personally chauffeur him around.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Sood gave a funny reply to a fan who asked him to arrange for a car.

Sonu Sood, who has been at the forefront of relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been getting some rather bizarre requests from fans on Twitter. However, he has been fielding them with humour and his hilarious responses have left everyone in splits.

On Wednesday, a fan asked Sonu to arrange a car for him so that he could drive down to his wife’s grandparents’ house. “@SonuSood hi sonu sir, Actually i wanted a car to go to rajasthan on 20th September, to visit my wife’s grand parent’s so pls can you arrange a car for me for a week i want i will go self drive pls sir,” he tweeted to the actor.

In his trademark funny style, Sonu replied, “Why self drive? I will drive you down.. kindly let me know which car you prefer and what AC temperature you would like me to maintain?”

Sonu has received funny requests in the past, too, ranging from a fan’s request to be transported to the nearest liquor shop, to a man asking for help to be reunited with his girlfriend.



Also read: Ankita Lokhande says ‘truth wins’ as SC orders CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sonu has been hailed as a real-life hero for his efforts to rescue stranded migrants and students during the pandemic and help them return to their homes. Recently, Sonu said in an interview with Hindustan Times that he does not believe himself to be a ‘national hero’.

“I don’t know how to react because I don’t think I am a national hero. It started very simply with me being worried about the plight of all the migrants, who were unable to reach their homes. I am touched by the outpouring of love and blessings for me but I just think that I am doing my bit and everyone should do it. It is easy to appreciate me or my mission but I urge others to do the same,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not fit for me to comment on SC’s verdict: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case
Aug 19, 2020 14:34 IST
As Covid-19 care centres gradually close, Mumbai’s civic body to transfer medical equipment
Aug 19, 2020 14:33 IST
Swara Bhasker says she has ‘lost a lot of work’ because of her opinions
Aug 19, 2020 14:30 IST
Scientists decode immune system changes in children with rare Covid related syndrome
Aug 19, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.