Fan asks Sonu Sood to reunite him with girlfriend in Bihar, actor says spending time apart can be good: ‘It’ll be an acid test’

A day after he was asked to help a fan procure some alcohol during the lockdown, Sonu Sood has been asked to reunite a man with his girlfriend. The actor has been helping migrant labourers travel back to their home states from Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user wrote to Sonu, “Bhaiya, girlfriend se hi milwa dijiye. Bihar hi jaana hai. (Brother, help me get to my girlfriend, she’s in Bihar).” To this, Sonu humorously responded, “Thode din door reh ke dekh le bhai, sache pyaar ki pareeksha bhi ho jayegi (Try to stay apart for a few days bro, it’ll be the acid test for your relationship).”

Sonu has been flooded with requests both of a serious and joking nature. Just a day earlier, a fan had written, “Sonu bhai main apne ghar me fasa hua hu. Mujhe theke tak pahucha do (Brother, I am stuck at my home, please help me reach a liquor shop).” The actor replied, “Bhai main theke se ghar tak to pahucha sakta hu, zarurat pade to bol dena (Brother, I can help you reach home from a liquor shop, if you need help do tell me).”

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sonu spoke about his efforts. “It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes and trying to walk all the way home. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all,” he said.

Recently, Union minister Smriti Irani and actor Ajay Devgn also praised the actor for helping migrant workers return home amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. Tagging a tweet by Sood in which he asked a migrant to share his number so that he can arrange for his travel back home, Irani said: “I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood and celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still thank you for helping those in need.”

Praising Sonu for his efforts in sending migrants home, Ajay wrote, “The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu.”

