Fan asks Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl when they are getting married: ‘Pooch ke batate hain’

Actor Sushmita Sen has been open about her relationship with boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl. A glance at her Instagram page shows innumerable pictures and videos of the two together-- some being their exercise and yoga videos and, at others show spent with the family. In a recent Instagram live chat, the two were asked about their marriage plans and here’s how they tackled it.

As Sushmita interacted with them, she mentioned how she wanted to just say ‘hi’ to all of them and how she had got ‘this very handsome man’ to come and say ‘hi’ to them too.

A fan wanted to know the release date of the second season of her hit web series, Aarya. To which she said that they would soon announce it and asked all to wait with bated breath. Then, a fan asked: ‘When are you going to get married?” Sushmita turned to Rohman and repeated the question. To which he replied: “Pooch ke batate hain (We will ask and let you know.)” And a smiling Sushmita evaded the question by joking and said: Hum neighbour se pooch ke batate hain (We will consult the neighbour and let you know).”

As she interacted with other fans, her younger daughter Alisah also popped up among those who were watching the live session. In the course of the chat, she also announced upcoming Myntra Fashion Superstar in November, which she will judge with Manish Malhotra and Mallika Dua.

Also read: Aditya Narayan says all his money is gone, has only Rs 18K in his account ahead of wedding: ‘Will have to sell my bike’

Sushmita made a successful comeback with the web show, Aarya. Hindustan Times review said: “Sushmita stars in and as Aarya, the drug dealer’s wife who takes on her husband’s (Chandrachur Singh) business after he suffers a horrible attack. The reins of the job fall in her manicured hands as she struggles through the muck of violence, blackmail, lies and treachery to keep her three kids safe. It could be a window into the life of Skyler White after the credits rolled on Breaking Bad but our desi show’s heroine is just too righteous and not half as apathetic.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter