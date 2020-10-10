Sections
Home / Bollywood / Fan asks Yami Gautam ‘do you do drugs?’ See her response

During an Ask Me Anything session, Yami Gautam was asked if she uses drugs. The question comes amid the Narcotics Control Bureau’s increased scrutiny into Bollywood’s alleged drug links.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 21:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Yami Gautam said that she is against the consumption of drugs.

Yami Gautam decided to interact with her fans through an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. From her upcoming projects to her favourite ice-cream flavour, she was asked questions on a variety of topics. One fan even asked if she consumes drugs.

The Twitter user wrote, “#AskYG @yamigautam do you do drugs? I know it is very stupid to ask this question on open platform, but if you do it will be heartbreak for me! Say no for your fans sake.” Yami replied by saying that she is ‘strictly against’ the usage of drugs. “No, I don’t! Strictly against it! Say no to drugs,” she wrote.

In the recent past, the film industry has been embroiled in a major controversy after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was arrested for allegedly procuring drugs and spent almost a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail earlier this week.

The NCB widened its investigation to uncover a potential drug racket in Bollywood and issued summons to top actors including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. Their mobile phones have been seized by the agency. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the names of other prominent members of the film industry have also surfaced in the probe.

Meanwhile, Yami recently made her digital debut with the Netflix film Ginny Weds Sunny, which also starred Vikrant Massey. She had a very successful 2019, with both her releases, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala, hitting the bulls-eye at the box office.

Ginny Weds Sunny, which released on Friday, received mixed reviews from critics. A Hindustan Times review likened the film to an ‘unbearably long TikTok video’. “Besides the coronavirus, Ginny Weds Sunny is easily the worst thing to happen to both movies and weddings this year,” it said.

