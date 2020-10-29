Fan persuades Vicky Kaushal to take off his mask for a selfie, watch what happens next

Wearing masks has become the new normal during the Covid-19 pandemic and Vicky Kaushal adhered to it when he stepped out recently. One of his fans approached the actor while he was sitting in his car and requested him to take his mask off for a selfie. A video of the same was shared online by a paparazzo.

Vicky, who had styled one of his scarves as a face mask, was reluctant. However, the fan tried to persuade him and eventually, he obliged. He pulled down the scarf a little, took the fan’s phone and clicked a selfie of the two of them.

Recently, Vicky was at the centre of a controversy when an old video of him and a few others at a house party hosted by Karan Johar became subject to fresh scrutiny. Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa renewed his claims that it was a ‘drug party’ and filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this month.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in the biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Originally slated for a January 2021 release, the film is now likely to be delayed due to the pandemic.

“I am sure whatever decision Shoojit da and his team take will be the best for the film. It’s a beautiful movie and a lot of hard-work has gone into it, so I feel it should reach out to maximum number of people. I am also looking forward to it,” the actor told Hindustan Times.

Last year, on Sardar Udham Singh’s birth anniversary, Vicky had penned a heartfelt note. “Portraying a character is one thing. But understanding the way they viewed the world, reliving their emotions is another. I don’t know how much closer I will get to what went inside your head and heart. But I do know that with every scene that I play you, something inside me alters forever,” he had written.

