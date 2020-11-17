Fan shares video as he worships Sonu Sood in his temple at home, see actor’s humble response

Sonu Sood, who has been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, is a Messiah to hundreds of thousands of people. One fan exalted him to the status of a God and shared a video of himself praying to the actor.

A humbled Sonu said that his place is in the hearts of people and not at the altar. “Meri jagah yahaan nahi… Sirf aapke dilon mein honi chahiye (My place is not here… I should have a place in your hearts),” he tweeted in response to the fan.

On Monday, Sonu was appointed as the Punjab state icon by the Election Commission of India. Reacting to the news, he tweeted, “...It’s been an honour that cannot be expressed in words. Humbled.”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonu said that he does not think of himself as a ‘national hero’, as he is just doing his bit. “I don’t know how to react because I don’t think I am a national hero. It started very simply with me being worried about the plight of all the migrants, who were unable to reach their homes. I am touched by the outpouring of love and blessings for me but I just think that I am doing my bit and everyone should do it. It is easy to appreciate me or my mission but I urge others to do the same,” he said.

In August, Sonu revealed that he receives thousands of requests on various platforms every day, and it is ‘humanly impossible to reach out to everyone’. He wrote on Twitter, “1137. mails 19000. fb messages 4812. Insta messages, 6741. twitter messages, Today’s HELP messages. On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message.”

