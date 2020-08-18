Fan tells Swastika Mukherjee she is ‘looking so bad’ in new photo, see her reply

Actor Swastika Mukherjee was unfazed by the criticism of a new selfie posted by her online. She had shared a picture which showed off her new hairstyle - an undercut, with hair left long on one side and buzzed short on the other. “I don’t need wings to fly. My unfurnished head is enough,” she wrote along with the picture.

One of Swastika’s fans appreciated the new look but told her that she was ‘looking so bad’ because of ‘make-up or no filter’. “Love your hairstyle but you looking so bad don’t know why maybe bcz of makeup or no filter,” he wrote as a reply to her tweet.

However, Swastika took the criticism in her stride and coolly replied to him, “Bad is in. Cheers to looking bad.” Other fans showed their support in the replies. “You look dope! Not many can rock the cut with this much swag!,” one wrote. “I think you looking beautiful....stylish, unique and hot...love your new look,” another wrote. “I don’t know you but tbh from childhood, if I had an image of strong, independent, suave, confident, bold and kickass women, that’s you, you need hell lot of confidence to pull it on. You symbolise a women of substance for me,” a third wrote.

Swastika was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Before that, she acted in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, in which she played Dolly Mehra. Her next release is the Bengali film, Tasher Ghawr, which will release on the streaming platform Hoichoi.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Swastika said that she has lost out on projects because she was ‘not on good terms’ with some of the heavyweights of the Bengali film industry. “I’ve been thrown out of films because I’m not on good terms with people running the (Bengali film) industry. Favouritism works more ways than one can imagine. You’ve to be in particular circles and lobbies to get work and awards,” she said.

