Fans believe Katrina Kaif, Isabelle celebrated New Year with Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny in Alibaug. Here’s proof

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating and fans also seem to have discovered proof that they spent their New Year together as well. If their pictures are anything to go by, they are seemingly at a holiday home in Alibaug with their siblings.

On January 1, Katrina shared a bunch of pictures with her sister Isabelle Kaif, to mark the first day of the year. In the photo, they are seen surrounded by lush greenery, laughing and enjoying a good time. Later, Isabelle even shared some pictures of the home they are staying at. It has a bright blue pool with a seating area next to it, decorated with vibrant pillows.

Left: A photo posted by Isabelle Kaif; and Vicky and Sunny Kaushal at the same location.

Also on Friday, Vicky shared a picture with his brother Sunny Kaushal, posing against the same pool with the same orange pillows. “01-01-2021! Love, light and happiness to all from the Kaushal brothers,” Vicky wrote. Perhaps the biggest proof was shared by Katrina herself. On Saturday, she shared a picture of Isabelle and another woman playing Sequence in their hoodies on Instagram Stories. Katrina remarked how it was ‘sweater weather’. However, one could see in the reflection of the glass windows, Katrina and Vicky sitting side-by-side, opposite Isabelle. Katrina later deleted the photo.

Fans, now proud to have unearthed their secret, are asking Vicky and Katrina to post pictures with each other as well. “We knew it you and kat were together but post a pic with her also,” wrote one. “We want vickat pics,” wrote another.

Vicky was also seen at Katrina’s Christmas party recently. Some time around Diwali in 2019, strong rumours of their relationship started doing the rounds after the duo was spotted at a party. However, Vicky had denied the rumours. “I don’t feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie,” the website filmbeat.com quoted Vicky as saying, in a recent interview to an entertainment portal. “There is no story at all,” he had added.

Katrina had said on an episode of Koffee With Karan that she wanted to work with Vicky and thought that the two would look good together.

