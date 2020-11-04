Faraaz Khan dies of brain infection at 50, Pooja Bhatt says ‘void he has left behind will be impossible to fill’

Actor Faraaz Khan, who appeared in films such as Fareb and Mehndi in the 1990s, died after a brief illness. The news was shared on Twitter by actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who had earlier shared that he was suffering from a brain infection.

“With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill,” she wrote.

In another tweet, Pooja shared pictures of Faraaz and wrote, “#FaraazKhan. May 1970-Nov 2020. May your music always play across time and space.”

Last month, Pooja shared details of Faraaz’s diagnosis and urged people to crowdfund to pay for his medical bills of Rs 25 lakh. He was hospitalised in Bengaluru after suffering multiple seizures, his family had said.

Actor Salman Khan had also made a contribution to the fundraiser. Faraaz’s younger brother Fahmaan had told Mumbai Mirror, “We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life.”

In an Impact Guru post, Faraaz’s family had said that he was suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. When it aggravated due to the pandemic, he was advised hospitalisation during a virtual doctor consultation on October 8.

The family immediately called for an ambulance and by the time he reached Vikram Hospital in Bangalore, he suffered three seizures. “Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucous and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia in there. Because of this his blood pressure and heartbeat increased massively and he wasn’t able to breathe,” the note said, adding that he was admitted to the hospital’s ICU.

