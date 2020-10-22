Sections
Home / Bollywood / Faraaz Khan’s health shows improvement, Pooja Bhatt thanks fans for collecting Rs 14.45 lakh for his treatment

Faraaz Khan’s health shows improvement, Pooja Bhatt thanks fans for collecting Rs 14.45 lakh for his treatment

Weeks after urging people to help Faraaz Khan, Pooja Bhatt has now thanked them on Twitter as Rs 14.45 lakh of the required Rs 25 lakh has already been collected through a fundraiser.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Faraaz Khan has shown improvement in health.

Actor Pooja Bhatt has shared an update on the health of actor Faraaz Khan and also assured everyone that his health is showing improvement.The actor appeared in films such as Fareb and Mehndi in the 1990s and was diagnosed with brain infection.

Pooja tweeted Thursday afternoon, “Gratitude to all you truly special,generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise Rs 14,45,747 of Rs 25,00,000 as of today. Let’s keep this going.”

 

 



Earlier this month, Pooja had posted about the actor’s condition and tweeted, “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well.” Soon after, the post began going viral. Salman Khan stepped forward to help the ailing actor.

Thanking the Bollywood star, Faraz’s younger brother Fahmaan told Mumbai Mirror, “We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life.” Pooja and Soni Razdan have also contributed to the fundraiser.

Also read: RRR: First look of Jr NTR’s character Komaram Bheem unveiled, watch

Details about Faraaz’s illness were shared on a fundraising website, posted by family members Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon. Faraaz had been suffering from cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year and it aggravated recently. “The doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalisation was the best thing to do,” they said. However, Faraaz suffered seizures thrice when he was being taken to the hospital. Doctors later diagnosed that he suffered the seizures due to a “herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest”.

 

Kashmera Shah had also thanked Salman for his help. “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

