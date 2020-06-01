Sections
Home / Bollywood / Farah Khan dresses up daughters Anya and Diva to recreate paintings, says ‘luckily for them’ she is multi-talented

Farah Khan dresses up daughters Anya and Diva to recreate paintings, says ‘luckily for them’ she is multi-talented

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan shared pictures of her daughters Anya and Diva as they recreated paintings for a school assignment. See them here.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 10:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farah Khan dressed up her daughters Anya and Diva for a school assignment.

Farah Khan wears many hats. Not only is she a filmmaker and choreographer but from the looks of it, she is good with hair, make-up, costumes and photography too. She recently made use of these talents when she dressed up her daughters Anya and Diva and made them pose to recreate classical paintings for a school assignment.

“Recreate a painting was a school assignment for my daughters..luckily for them mommy is a hairstylist, make up artist, costumer & photographer all in 1. quite good I think.. what say ul? #anya #diva SWIPE LEFT,” she wrote on Instagram, as she shared pictures of her daughters alongside the paintings they recreated.

 

During the lockdown, Farah has been tapping into her creative side. Recently, she tried her hand at knitting but what started out as a hair band for her son Czar turned out as something else altogether. Sharing a picture, she wrote on Instagram, “I started knitting a hair band for my son Czar.. it’s clearly turned into smthng we cannot fathom! Is it a mask? Is it a loin cloth? Is it the flag of italy?? whatever it is Czar will hav to wear it now!! Any suggestions?”



Later, Farah also shared a picture of Czar wearing the ‘multipurpose’ knit as a mask as well as a hairband.

Also read: Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42

Farah’s daughter Anya has been doing her bit to ameliorate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. She has been making pencil sketches and auctioning them to feed the stray animals, who are finding it hard to find food.

Once the lockdown ends, Farah will begin work on her next directorial venture, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. The action comedy will be the official remake of a Bollywood blockbuster, which unconfirmed reports suggest is Satte Pe Satta.

“Sometimes, the universe just conspires to give you what you didn’t even imagine...Together with Rohit, who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise a ‘Mother of all Entertainers’! Can’t wait to say ‘Roll Camera’ for this one!,” Farah had said in a statement, about their collaboration.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Nisarga will cross close to Mumbai, shows IMD track
Jun 01, 2020 10:31 IST
Adani Power board to consider delisting from BSE, NSE on Wednesday
Jun 01, 2020 10:28 IST
Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on Ganga Dussehra
Jun 01, 2020 10:27 IST
As unlock 1.0 begins, here’s a look at top states battling Covid-19
Jun 01, 2020 10:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.