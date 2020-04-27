Sections
Home / Bollywood / Farah Khan gives Abhishek Bachchan ‘big hug’ for donating Rs 1 lakh to daughter Anya’s Covid-19 charity drive

Farah Khan gives Abhishek Bachchan ‘big hug’ for donating Rs 1 lakh to daughter Anya’s Covid-19 charity drive

Farah Khan revealed in her new Instagram post that Abhishek Bachchan bought a sketch made by her daughter Anya for Rs 1 lakh, to contribute to her charity drive.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:10 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Abhishek Bachchan bought a sketch made by Farah Khan’s daughter Anya for Rs 1 lakh.

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday thanked actor Abhishek Bachchan for donating Rs 1 lakh and supporting the Covid-19 charity drive by her daughter Anya.To thank Abhishek, the filmmaker posted a picture sharing a ‘big hug’ with the star.

The 55-year-old director took to Instagram and shared two pictures. The first features her hugging him tightly while the second one features her daughter Anya holding the sketch of a puppy with a placard around his neck that reads, “Thank You.”

The Happy New Year director captioned the post as, “Who gives 1 LAKH for a sketch?? Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya’s charity drive! Thank u my mad, big-hearted crazy boy bigggggg huggggg cming up which u will hate i know,” along with a laughing emoji.

The post received more than 28,000 likes and comments by celebrity followers including Zoya Akhtar among others.



 

Also read: Arun Govil, Ramayan’s Lord Rama, says government never recognised his contribution to industry

Anya has been raising money through her sketches ever since the lockdown was implemented. The money raised by auctioning the sketches will be used to deliver food packages to the needy and feed the stray animals as coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown continues to remain in place.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:19 IST
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 22:03 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

FIFA’s Gianni Infantino suspected of intervening to stop probe: report
Apr 27, 2020 22:16 IST
Telangana may soon be Covid-19 free hopes KCR, says lockdown to continue till May 7
Apr 27, 2020 22:16 IST
BHU study: Pollution in Ganga has decreased by 25% to 30% during lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 22:11 IST
Facing financial crisis, East Bengal still sign Sehnaj, Jairu, Lobo
Apr 27, 2020 22:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.