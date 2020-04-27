Farah Khan gives Abhishek Bachchan ‘big hug’ for donating Rs 1 lakh to daughter Anya’s Covid-19 charity drive

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday thanked actor Abhishek Bachchan for donating Rs 1 lakh and supporting the Covid-19 charity drive by her daughter Anya.To thank Abhishek, the filmmaker posted a picture sharing a ‘big hug’ with the star.

The 55-year-old director took to Instagram and shared two pictures. The first features her hugging him tightly while the second one features her daughter Anya holding the sketch of a puppy with a placard around his neck that reads, “Thank You.”

The Happy New Year director captioned the post as, “Who gives 1 LAKH for a sketch?? Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya’s charity drive! Thank u my mad, big-hearted crazy boy bigggggg huggggg cming up which u will hate i know,” along with a laughing emoji.

The post received more than 28,000 likes and comments by celebrity followers including Zoya Akhtar among others.

Anya has been raising money through her sketches ever since the lockdown was implemented. The money raised by auctioning the sketches will be used to deliver food packages to the needy and feed the stray animals as coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown continues to remain in place.

