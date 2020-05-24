Farah Khan once revealed details of Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon’s catfight: ‘They were hitting each other with their wigs’

It is no secret that Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon did not get along at all in the 90s. In fact, they shot for the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna (1994) without exchanging a single word on the sets.

On an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2007, Farah Khan had revealed that theirs was the nastiest catfight she ever witnessed. She narrated an incident from the sets of Sanjay Gupta’s directorial debut Aatish: Feel The Fire (1994) when Karan Johar asked her, “Which is the worst fight you have seen between two actresses?”

Farah said, “I was once doing a song with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, long ago, in a film called Aatish. They were both having some kind of teenage spat. They were hitting each other with their wigs.”

“They were wearing these wigs with plaits and beads in it. One was hitting, the other was stamping her foot with her heel. It was quite childish. I am sure they will laugh about it now,” she added.

In an earlier interview, Raveena had revealed that Andaz Apna Apna director Rajkumar Santoshi as well as Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were tired of their fight. “The boys tried to bring Karisma and me together. In fact, in the climax, there’s a scene where Karishma and I are tied to a pillar. Rajji said, ‘We won’t untie you unless you talk to one another,’” she told IANS.

Though the tension between Karisma and Raveena made headlines back in the day, they have patched up since. Their daughters Samaira Kapur and Rasha Thadani were instrumental in bringing them together again.

“Since our girls go to the same school, we end up bumping into each other and have bonded well. It’s easier to hang out and discuss our kids,” Raveena told Hindustan Times in a 2012 interview.

