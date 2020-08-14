Farah Khan’s daughters make a human puzzle, can you solve it? Tiger Shroff calls it ‘outstanding’

Filmmaker Farah Khan has shared two pictures of her 12-year-old daughters Anya and Diva as they contorted themselves into a ‘human puzzle’. Sharing the two pictures on Instagram, Farah wrote, “Who needs a Rubik Cube?? my human puzxles.. #diva #anya.. #contortionists #yoga #ballet.” The caption indicates the girls are learning yoga and ballet which enables them to bend themselves as per their desires.

The posts left many of Farah’s industry friends impressed. Actor Tiger Shroff commented, “Outstanding.” Farah replied to him, “following in ur footsteps @tigerjackieshroff”. One of her followers tried to solve the human puzzle and said, “One leg doesn’t belong to her. The one in front.” But Farah corrected him and said, “Both r hers!!”

Another follower came up with a suggestion, “Faru...please explain also when you post a acrobatic puzzle like this...which leg is which and where are the arms!!” Farah of three replied, “even I am trying to figure our smtimes...”

Diva and Anya are two of Farah’s triplets, the third one being her son Czar. Farah often shares proof of her children’s many talents on Instagram. Farah earlier dressed up Diva and Anya to recreate classic paintings for a school assignment. She captioned the images, “Recreate a painting was a school assignment for my daughters..luckily for them mommy is a hairstylist, make up artist, costumer & photographer all in 1... quite good I think.. what say ul? #anya#diva SWIPE LEFT.” She herself has been trying to hone her other skills like knitting amid lockdown.

Anya had also raised Rs 1 lakh by sketching pets of Farah’s industry friends during lockdown and used the money to feed strays and needy. On the other hand, Czar recorded his debut rap song titled Need to Survive, based on the coronavirus crisis. The boy had written and composed the lyrics of the rap song and featured in the music video that was directed by Diva and edited by Anya.

