Farah Khan says she didn’t face any gender discrimination in film industry because ‘Saroj Khan was a woman’

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has remembered choreographer Saroj Khan, who died on Friday. Farah said Saroj paved the way for her in Bollywood.

“Saroj ji was an inspiration to many, myself included. I always said that I didn’t face any gender discrimination when I entered the industry because the reigning choreographer (Saroj Khan) was a woman and a formidable one at that. Saroj ji’s songs are some of the most legendary pieces of choreography ever seen in Indian cinema. And that is her legacy for generations to come. My deepest condolences to her family,” Farah told Hindustan Times.

She added, “She was a powerhouse of talent and had sheer understanding of Bollywood. From Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), Hawa Hawaii (Mr India) , Na Jaane Kahan Se (Chaalbaaz), Dola Re Dola (Devdas) and countless others. Some of my favourite choreographed songs have been done by her. She had a knack of technique and expressions that very few of her generation had.”

Saroj, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, died at 71. She suffered a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20. The last rites of Saroj Khan were performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai on Friday morning.

Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner was credited for choreographing more than 2,000 songs. Her list of credits include iconic numbers such as Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992), Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988), Hawa Hawai from Mr India (1987) and many more.

