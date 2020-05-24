Farah Khan says Shirish Kunder is ‘ok husband but a great father’ as she shares hilarious wish for him on birthday

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan shared a sweet birthday wish for her husband and filmmaker Shirish Kunder. She posted an old picture of them from a decade and a half ago, and said that she will always have his back, no matter what.

“Even whn the world is upside down n things look like they r off track.. remember it’s all good.. coz i got ur back! Happy birthday @shirishkunder .. I repeat.. an ok husband but a great father. ( Melbourne throwback @mitulange 15 yrs ago),” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Wishes poured in for Shirish from Bollywood celebrities and fans alike. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Sonu Sood were among those who wished the filmmaker.

Farah and Shirish fell in love during the making of Main Hoon Na and tied the knot in 2004. They welcomed triplets Diva, Anya and Czar in 2008.

Recently, Farah was critical of Bollywood celebrities who have been sharing workout videos during the coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared on Instagram, she urged them to stop posting fitness videos and said that there were ‘bigger concerns’ at this time than maintaining a perfect figure.

Meanwhile, Farah’s daughter Anya has been making pencil sketches and auctioning them to feed the stray animals, who are finding it hard to find food during the coronavirus pandemic. Abhishek Bachchan bought one of her sketches for Rs 1 lakh to help the cause.

On the work front, Farah will direct a big Bollywood musical, that will be produced by Rohit Shetty. The film will be the official remake of a Bollywood blockbuster, rumoured to be Satte Pe Satta.

“It’ll be absolutely my kind of movie. Rohit and I are probably the last two left to make this kind of big, entertaining cinema,” Farah earlier told PTI.

