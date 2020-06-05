Sections
Home / Bollywood / Farah Khan says son Czar is available for shampoo commercials, shows off his shiny hair in ‘hypnotising’ video

Farah Khan says son Czar is available for shampoo commercials, shows off his shiny hair in ‘hypnotising’ video

Farah Khan has shared a video of her son Czar who is seen moving his head to and fro to show off his silky mane.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:12 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farah Khan’s son Czar has grown his hair during lockdown.

Farah Khan is hypnotised with son Czar’s silky mane and believes he is perfect for shampoo ads. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker shared a video of him swaying his head in excitement on Instagram along with the announcement that the 12-year-old is open to featuring in shampoo commercials.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Im hypnotised!! Sm happy effects of this lockdown.. czar gets to grow out his hair( clearly not using the hairband his mother so painstakingly knitted).. i can keep watching his hair in slo mo.. it calms me. p.s - he s available for shampoo commercials.”

 

The video invited interesting reactions from many of her industry friends. Shilpa Shetty reacted, “Awwww nazar na lage.” Tabu dropped several laughing emojis in the comments section, post which Farah asked her to send a similar video of her dog, Chinnu.



Farah had also knitted a woollen hairband for Czar which actually turned out to be something else. Sharing the picture of the final product which Czar wore around his neck, she had written, “Is it a Mask?? Is it a hairband!!? My multipurpose knitted piece of mothers lov is finally done! See how happy my son looks wearing it. #czar #knitknitknit #maakapyaar.”

 

She had earlier shared the progress during her knitting session with a picture of the unfinished piece. “I started knitting a hair band for my son Czar.. it’s clearly turned into smthng we cannot fathom! Is it a mask? Is it a loin cloth? Is it the flag of italy?? whatever it is Czar will hav to wear it now!! Any suggestions?” she had written.

Also read: Chintu Ka Birthday movie review: Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome film feels like a bite of sugary cake during these bleak times

Czar had also released his first single, titled Need to Survive during lockdown. The rap song was based on the coronavirus crisis. He wrote and composed the lyrics of the rap song and shot it at his terrace. The video was directed by his sister Diva and edited by sister Anya.

