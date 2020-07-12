Sections
Farah Khan shares photo from her mehendi ceremony, says she’s inherited her mother’s double chin. See pics

Farah Khan wished her mother Menka on her birthday with a few gems from their family album. It includes a childhood photo and a pre-wedding ceremony picture of the choreographer.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 12:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farah Khan has shared a few throwback pictures with her mother on her birthday.

Farah Khan has shared a few throwback pictures with her mother on the occasion of her 75th birthday along with a sweet message. She also joked that she has inherited her mother’s double chin.

Sharing the throwback pictures on Instagram, Farah wrote, “Life doesn’t come with a manual.. it comes with a MOTHER.. Happy 75 th birthday to mine.. MENKA.. gifting me her sense of humour, her strength n her double chin!” The first picture is from Farah’s mehendi ceremony and shows her wearing flower jewellery, while posing alongside her mom. The second picture shows them sharing a light moment and the third is a black-and-white picture from Farah’s childhood. It shows Farah and her mother.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari reacted to the post, “Happy happiest birthday to her! Ps- Hahahahahahah.” Diana Penty wrote, “Hahahha!! Happy Happy Birthday to Faruuu’s mummy.” Tennis star and Farah’s close friend Sania Mirza also commented, “Awee...happy happy birthday to Aunty...you know she’s my favourite person in your family.” Mini Mathur also wrote, “Happy happy 75th dearest aunty! More power to your wry humour, strength and positivity.”



Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Chunky Panday, Vaibhavi Merchant, Sonu Sood and Huma Qureshi also wished her mother in the comments section.

Farah had lately been sharing memories from the making of the Dil Bechara title song. It was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last song and was shot in a single take. She also wrote a heartfelt note reminiscing of her time with Sushant.

 

She wrote, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time i was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together.. i had also promised Mukesh chhabra that whn he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him.. i wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because i knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly.. i remembred Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.. we rehearsed a whole day n then finished shoot in half a day ! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food frm my house which i duly got for him..i see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey of urs.”

