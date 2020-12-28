Sections
Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey’s social media accounts hacked

Farah Khan and Vikrant Massey are the latest victims of online miscreants. Their social media accounts were hacked on Monday and they have warned their fans to be careful.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 16:32 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Farah Khan and Vikrant Massey have said that their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked.

Choreographer-director Farah Khan and actor Vikrant Massey on Monday said the security of their social media accounts has been compromised and efforts are on to restore their profiles. Farah said while both her Twitter and Instagram page were hacked, she was able to reinstate the latter thanks to her husband, director Shirish Kunder. “My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it maybe used to hack into your account too...” she wrote in a photo message shared on Instagram.

 

Farah, known for directing films such as Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, also asked her followers to remain vigilant. “This is true! My Instagram was also hacked and many DMs could have gone from it. Pls be vigilant. I’ve managed to restore Instagram thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder. Hoping to get Twitter reinstated too,” the filmmaker wrote in the caption of the post.

Vikrant shared the update on his Instagram Story and urged people to ignore any messages they may have received from his account. “My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DM’s or comments coming in. We’re working on it,” the Cargo actor wrote.

Recently, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar and celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan’s Instagram accounts were also hacked.

