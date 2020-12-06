Fardeen Khan is planning a comeback, confirms Mukesh Chhabra: ‘He is back! Looking good’

A day after Fardeen Khan was spotted at the Mumbai office of casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, Mukesh has confirmed that the actor is planning a comeback. Fardeen, the son of Feroz Khan, made his film debut with 1998’s Prem Aggan. His was last seen in 2010’s Dulha Mil Gaya.

On Saturday, Fardeen was spotted outside Mukesh Chhabra’s office, happily posing for photographs. He looked thinner than his last major public appearance, in 2016.

Speaking to The Times of India, Mukesh confirmed that Fardeen is looking to make a comeback, and said, “We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good.” Recently, another 90s star, Bobby Deol, returned to the limelight with back-to-back projects.

In 2016, Fardeen was body-shamed after pictures of him having gained weight surfaced online. He clapped back at trolls in a series of tweets, saying that he was ‘not ashamed’.

“Nt ashamed neither shamed. Nt offended. Nt depressed. Nt blind either. Happy?? Living d happiest chapter thus far. With lbs to show for it,” he wrote in one tweet.

The actor made headlines in May 2001, after he was arrested for buying cocaine from a tout. He was tried before a Special NDPS Court, and after over a decade, granted conditional immunity from prosecution.

In 2017, Fardeen welcomed son Azarius with wife, Natasha Madhwani. He shared a picture of the newborn on Twitter, and captioned it, “Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. Diani, Natasha & FK.” They also have a daughter, Diani.

