Fardeen Khan undergoes dramatic weight loss, fans shower his new photos with love and say ‘good to see him back’

Actor Fardeen Khan seems to have lost weight. In new photos outside casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s office, he is seen looking considerably leaner, much to the delight of fans.

When a paparazzo shared pictures of a slim Fardeen on Instagram, fans flooded it with compliments. “Wow good to see him back,” one wrote. “Still this guy look so handsome...He is one of the most good looking guy,” another commented. “Omg wow.... Looks so much better from even his younger days,” a third wrote.

In 2016, Fardeen was body-shamed after pictures of him having gained weight surfaced online. He clapped back at trolls in a series of tweets, saying that he was ‘not ashamed’.

“Nt ashamed neither shamed. Nt offended. Nt depressed. Nt blind either. Happy?? Living d happiest chapter thus far. With lbs to show for it,” he wrote in one tweet.

He followed it up with, “happy 2 hve been d wkends entertainment 2 all u trollers. If u hve hd enough please take d time 2 look at your own reflection.. If trolling is what makes u fell better abt urslf u have 2 seriously think abt ur future prospects. My best wishes, fk.”

Fardeen appreciated those who spoke up in support of him and wrote, “if u spoke agnst mindless trolling pls raise ur voices. This trend is disturbing. Am sre u hd a few laughs, I confess I did too.. 2 my fans, if any remain, if hve disappointed ad shocked u, all I hve 2 say is b happy 4 me. I am in a great space aftr a long time.. I appreciated your sensitivity and speaking in my defense. As always I wish you all the best. Lots of love, fardeen.”

Fardeen was last seen on the big screen in Mudassar Aziz’s Dulha Mil Gaya, which released in 2010. The film also starred Sushmita Sen and Ishita Sharma, with Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance.

