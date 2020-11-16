Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are in their ‘happy place’, vacationing with his daughter Akira in the Maldives. See pics

Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are vacationing in the Maldives. They’ve been sharing social media updates for fans from the popular tourist destination.

On Sunday, Shibani took to social media and shared a picture of the two of them, gazing at the sunset from an infinity pool. She captioned it, “My happy place @faroutakhtar.” The post received appreciation from the couple’s friends. Gaurav Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and Karishma Tanna all reacted with heart emojis.

According to Farhan’s post, his daughter Akira also accompanied them. “Beach-o-beech,” Farhan had captioned his post, tagging both Akira and Shibani, who commented, “Emmma Noyyyy.”

Last week, Farhan had also shared videos from their scuba lesson. Posting a clip of Akira observing sea life, he’d written, “Let sleeping turtles lie. @akiraakhtar.” Alongside a video of himself, floating underwater as a stingray passed beneath him, he’d written, “Feed your soul.”

Several other film celebrities are in the Maldives -- Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are celebrating their honeymoon there; rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had also shared pictures from the Maldives on social media; and Katrina Kaif returned after a two-day work trip recently.

Shibani, in an interview to Hindustan Times, had spoken about letting the pictures do the talking about their relationship. “I expect people to understand from the pictures. I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it’s there for the people to see. I don’t think you need to write a caption or say something; it’s there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it… I don’t think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is,” she’d said.

