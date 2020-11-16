Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are in their ‘happy place’, vacationing with his daughter Akira in the Maldives. See pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are in their ‘happy place’, vacationing with his daughter Akira in the Maldives. See pics

Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are vacationing in the Maldives with his daughter Akira, and have been posting pictures on social media. Check them out here.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 08:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar watch the sunset in the Maldives.

Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are vacationing in the Maldives. They’ve been sharing social media updates for fans from the popular tourist destination.

On Sunday, Shibani took to social media and shared a picture of the two of them, gazing at the sunset from an infinity pool. She captioned it, “My happy place @faroutakhtar.” The post received appreciation from the couple’s friends. Gaurav Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and Karishma Tanna all reacted with heart emojis.

 

According to Farhan’s post, his daughter Akira also accompanied them. “Beach-o-beech,” Farhan had captioned his post, tagging both Akira and Shibani, who commented, “Emmma Noyyyy.”



 

Last week, Farhan had also shared videos from their scuba lesson. Posting a clip of Akira observing sea life, he’d written, “Let sleeping turtles lie. @akiraakhtar.” Alongside a video of himself, floating underwater as a stingray passed beneath him, he’d written, “Feed your soul.”

Several other film celebrities are in the Maldives -- Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are celebrating their honeymoon there; rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had also shared pictures from the Maldives on social media; and Katrina Kaif returned after a two-day work trip recently.

Also read: Step inside Farhan Akhtar’s Rs 35 crore home where he quarantined with Shibani Dandekar

Shibani, in an interview to Hindustan Times, had spoken about letting the pictures do the talking about their relationship. “I expect people to understand from the pictures. I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it’s there for the people to see. I don’t think you need to write a caption or say something; it’s there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it… I don’t think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is,” she’d said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
Nov 16, 2020 07:51 IST
J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the UK
Nov 16, 2020 07:33 IST
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space, kicking off regular crew flights from the US
Nov 16, 2020 06:50 IST
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
Nov 16, 2020 07:21 IST

latest news

Covid-19 pandemic: Vaccine frontrunners and other latest developments
Nov 16, 2020 09:20 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik questions Jaan Kumar Sanu’s character
Nov 16, 2020 09:16 IST
DU defers spot admission for entrance based undergraduate courses due to Covid-19
Nov 16, 2020 09:11 IST
Tired of your glasses fogging while wearing a mask? This doctor has a simple solution
Nov 16, 2020 09:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.