Sections
Home / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dine with Javed Akhtar and family, Shabana Azmi cheers them on. Watch video

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dine with Javed Akhtar and family, Shabana Azmi cheers them on. Watch video

Shibani Dandekar dined with her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar and his family on Sunday. Watch the video shared by Shabana Azmi.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 12:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shibani Dandekar enjoyed a sumptuous meal with boyfriend Farhan Akhtar and his family.

Shibani Dandekar seems to have fit right in with her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar’s family. On Sunday, the couple enjoyed a sumptuous spread with his father Javed Akhtar, stepmother Shabana Azmi and other family members.

In a video shared by Shabana on Instagram, she is seen cheering as she captures the family. Javed, Farhan and Shibani are seen waving at the camera. The caption read, “When with family its always about food!”

Fans were happy to see their family bonding. “Love to all of you,” one Instagram user wrote, while another wrote, “Food and more food. About sharing and loving.” Another commented, “Awwwwww! Loving it. Love to jadu @jaduakhtar and @azmishabana18.” One fan wished Shabana was also in the frame.

 



Farhan and Shibani spent a lot of time with each other during the lockdown and shared pictures and videos together on Instagram. In March, she had shared a picture of them cosying up and quipped, “Better half #Foo @faroutakhtar. Clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo.”

Also read | Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for almost two and a half years now. Last year, on Film Companion’s show TapeCast, he said that coming out in the open about his relationship felt ‘very natural’ even though he is a very private person.

“I have never felt comfortable to share personal stuff... But I don’t know why, I just feel that somehow, with the celebrating of this, it seems very natural to me. Obviously, you don’t want to go crazy and people are like, ‘Please, bas karo!’” Farhan said,

“But yeah, it feels kind of nice to be able to share that with people. Because we are always living so sheltered and protected and our guards are constantly up, especially when it comes to people like our partners. It felt nicer to just share and include them in the joy and let them hopefully feel happy,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Presided over 600 incursions’: BJP chief Nadda hits back at Manmohan Singh
Jun 22, 2020 13:11 IST
‘I want to face the fear’: Sreesanth interested in making IPL return
Jun 22, 2020 13:07 IST
Post Galwan standoff, Himachal PWD takes over construction of strategic road
Jun 22, 2020 13:06 IST
People can’t stop gushing over this elephant’s walk. Watch
Jun 22, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.