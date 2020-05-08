Sections
Home / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar donates PPE kits to hospitals, promises rewards to fans who do the same

Farhan Akhtar donates PPE kits to hospitals, promises rewards to fans who do the same

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has donated 1000 PPE kits to Mumbai hospitals.

Updated: May 08, 2020 10:00 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Farhan Akhtar has donated 1000 PPE kits.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday announced that he has contributed 1000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to help coronavirus frontline workers.

The 46-year-old actor shared the information on social media and stressed about the need for more supply of PPE kits in hospitals for the medical team and staff. The actor through a recorded video message on Twitter revealed that he "personally" has contributed 1000 PPE kits to the government hospitals and also appealed to the people to donate as much as they can.

 

He later detailed the cost of the PPE kits, guided his followers on how they can make the contribution, and also mentioned that he would personally extend his thanks to everyone. "Every PPE kit cost Rs 650, and they will be provided to the hospitals most in need."



Also read: Dil Chahta Hai recreated by Shankar Mahadevan for life in lockdown, features Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar

Akhtar then shared the link of the website where people can visit and donate PPE kits to the corona warriors. "And for your donation, I would like to personally thank you. Either through a mention on a post, recorded video, or a video call," the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor added.

Besides Farhan Akhtar, actor Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha are also raising funds for donating PPE kits to healthcare workers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
May 08, 2020 10:34 IST
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
May 08, 2020 11:00 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST
‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident
May 08, 2020 10:52 IST

latest news

Milkman’s technique of supplying milk is the ideal example of jugaad and netizens are loving it
May 08, 2020 11:27 IST
Rupert Grint welcomes baby girl with girlfriend Georgia Groome
May 08, 2020 11:25 IST
Pune-based cricket museum buys Azhar Ali’s bat to raise funds
May 08, 2020 11:25 IST
Migrants face discrimination at home as villagers fear corona spread
May 08, 2020 11:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.