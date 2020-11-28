Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar captures him jamming with daughter Akira. See pic

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar spent his Saturday jamming with his daughter Akira Akhtar as his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar captured the warm moment in the camera. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, actor took to Instagram to share the picture captured by Dandekar.

The picture sees Farhan dressed in comfy weekend clothing seated on his couch with a guitar in his hand while Akira sat right beside him with a smile on her face. He then shared in the caption how his Saturdays are usually filled with music as he wrote, “Saturday’s be like .. #musiclove.”

Besides being an actor and a filmmaker, Farhan is also known for his singing and music skills. He has sung various songs in several of his films including his musical drama franchise Rock On which marked Farhan’s singing debut.

Farhan had recently treated his fans to an underwater picture of themselves practising diving and breathing in a swimming pool. Shibani, who had been sharing several pictures from her Maldives trip with Farhan and Akira, took to Instagram to share the picture. It shows the couple in proper scuba diving gear including goggles and underwater breathing devices. “My buddy on land and under the sea!! also in the pool because that’s where we are in this picture @faroutakhtar,” she wrote in the caption.

Also read: 5 years of Tamasha: Deepika Padukone shares unseen behind-the-scene photos with Ranbir Kapoor

Akira had commented to the post, “‘also the pool’ me and my bestfriend who’s a sleeping turtle and i will leave.” Shibani replied to her, “@akiraakhtar you are pro level! some of us need work!!”

Farhan was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra. The film was Zaira Wasim’s last film before she quit the industry. He will now be seen in Toofan, in which he plays a boxer.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more