Farhan Akhtar shares tweet against Rhea Chakraborty’s media trial, tackles hate: ‘You deserve a PHD in whataboutery’

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is taking a stand against actor Rhea Chakraborty’s trial by the media. Farhan shared a tweet by Amnesty India, which condemned the treatment received by Rhea in news reportage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Amnesty India wrote in their report, “The right to a fair and impartial trial is paramount to ensuring justice. Denial of this right is as much an injustice to the accused as it is to the victim.” Sharing it, Farhan wrote, “Media coverage that surmise and denigrate her character and behaviour, serve no purpose. Condoning these practices distances the victims from justice and the accused from a fair trial and hampers our progress towards gender equality.”

A person them came at Farhan for not voicing his opinion on the ‘biased’ reporting on other issues of national importance. “Media coverage for Rhea is ‘unfair’ but 1-sided coverage of Delhi Riots, Palghar, Ayodhya verdict, Rafale, Article 370 is ‘fair’ This comes from a guy who went to a CAA rally not knowing what CAA was @FarOutAkhtar Most Indians (even liberals) are sick of this “woke” bullsh**t,” read the tweet.

Replying to this, Farhan wrote, “You deserve a PHD in whataboutery. When did I ever say the coverage of the issues you mention are ‘fair’? And for you to base your opinion of my knowledge of CAA on a cleverly edited clip created & looped by agenda-driven media houses says a lot about your gullibility.”

Earlier this week, Farhan had also shared the ‘smash the patriarchy’ quote in support of Rhea. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan had also shared the quote “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy me and you,” which was written on Rhea’s shirt as she appeared for questioning at the Narcotics Control Bureau’s office.

Farhan’s girlfriend, singer-actor Shibani Dandekar is a long time friend of Rhea. She, too, has been vocal in her support of Rhea.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday under allegations of sourcing drugs for her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He died on June 14 at his Mumbai home.

