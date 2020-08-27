Farhan Akhtar wishes Shibani Dandekar on birthday with romantic post: ‘You’ll always have my shoulder to lean on’

Farhan Akhtar shared a sweet birthday wish for his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years, Shibani Dandekar. Sharing a happy picture of them twinning in black on his Instagram page, he said that he will always be there to support her.

“You’ll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday @shibanidandekar .. love you,” Farhan wrote in his caption, followed by a heart emoji. Hrithik Roshan also wished Shibani in the comments section and wrote, “Happy birthday Shibani,” along with a hug emoji.

Wishes also poured in for Shibani from fans. One wrote, “happy birthday beautiful,” while another commented, “Awwwie the caption.” A third wrote, “So pretty. Wish her all the very best wishes.”

Recently, Shibani shut down rumours of being the ‘mystery girl’ spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s building on the day that he was found dead. She took to Twitter to clarify that neither she nor designer Simone Khambatta were the woman being talked about.

In response to a now-deleted tweet, Shibani wrote, “This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate.”

Farhan and Shibani have been dating since early 2018. The two have made no effort to hide their relationship and have been sharing romantic social media posts for each other. They have also bonded with each other’s families.

Earlier, during an episode of Film Companion’s Tape Cast, Farhan said that opening up about his relationship felt ‘natural’ to him. “I have never felt comfortable to share personal stuff... But I don’t know why, I just feel that somehow, with the celebrating of this, it seems very natural to me. Obviously, you don’t want to go crazy and people are like, ‘Please, bas karo!’” he said.

“But yeah, it feels kind of nice to be able to share that with people. Because we are always living so sheltered and protected and our guards are constantly up, especially when it comes to people like our partners. It felt nicer to just share and include them in the joy and let them hopefully feel happy,” he added.

