Home / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar wishes sister Zoya on her birthday, shares a funny throwback picture. See here

Farhan Akhtar wishes sister Zoya on her birthday, shares a funny throwback picture. See here

Farhan Akhtar shared a funny throwback from their childhood days to wish older sister and ace director Zoya Akhtar on her birthday on Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar often work together on projects.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar shared a funny black-and-white throwback picture from their childhood to wish sister and director Zoya Akhtar on her birthday on Wednesday. In doing so, he also made a funny wish.

Farhan wrote: “Happy birthday to someone who I know is always watching over me. Love you @zoieakhtar .. wish you a great year. #siblinglove Ps: please return the trolley now. Thanks.” Zoya replied to him, saying: “Hahahahaha. Don’t mind being taken for a spin on this again.” Shabana Azmi reacted to the picture and wrote: “Meethooooos.” Shibani Dandekar’s sister and VJ Anusha wrote: “Noooo way! This is so freakin cute! Happy birthday @zoieakhtar.”

 

Katrina Kaif also wished the ace Bollywood director and shared an Instagram story to wish her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director.

Of the two children of Javed Akhtar, it was Farhan who first arrived on the cinematic horizon with his first directorial Dil Chahta Hai, which released in 2001 and is still considered a cult film. Zoya made her mark with Zindagi na Milegi Dobara (2011). But since then, there has been no looking back for Zoya, who has since given successful films such as Dil Dhadakne Do and more recent, Gully Boy. She has had a successful even on streaming platforms with Lust Stories (her story was one of the four from the anthology), Made In Heaven and Ghost Stories (again an anthology) hitting bull’s eye.

Also read: Tanishq ‘deeply saddened’ by reactions to ad: Kangana Ranaut claims it promotes ‘love jihad’, Swara Bhasker rues ‘fragile spine’

She made her debut with Luck By Chance. Given the current environment and debates on nepotism, Zoya had said long back that being someone’s daughter hardly helps. She had told IANS in 2009, “It doesn’t help to be this one’s daughter and that one’s brother. Farhan’s name got me access to the stars, but no one does a film for who has sent you.”

